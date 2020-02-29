Cowboys plan to label Dak Prescott exclusively

For those who have a lifetime subscription to PFT (i.e.the question of whether the cowboys will use the non-exclusive or exclusive quarterback franchise tag Dak Prescott first appeared in October. With the upcoming March, the cowboys apparently made their choice.

The non-exclusive day, which offers a theoretical path to a new city (but includes a couple of rounds of selection to compensate for the first round), is expected to be in the $ 27 million range for 2020. The exclusive version is based on the average of the five highest paid quarterbacks in 2020, based on the cap.

This average can change as quarterbacks sign new contracts and quarterbacks who are currently under contract restructure their businesses to reduce the caps. Ultimately, the number will be set at the end of the restricted signing period for free agencies in April.

Assuming that this remains the same for current purposes, Dak can continue to decline long-term offers from the cowboys, eventually sign the tender (it can wait until Labor Day weekend or something like that), $ 31.62 million in this Earn a year and be there This is a 20 percent increase in 2021. That’s $ 37.9 million in the second year of the day.

That’s an average of $ 34.7 million over the next two years, and Prescott would receive an annual salary of $ 54.63 million in 2022 – which likely means that the cowboys won’t see the franchise offer a third time for Prescott would use.

And nobody should get mad at Prescott if he does. The cowboys could make Prescott an unrestricted free agent and allow the market to determine its value. Instead, the team decides to exercise its rights under the CBA to keep Prescott in place. This decision opens a chess game that Prescott gives some very strong pieces that players are reluctant to take full advantage of.

