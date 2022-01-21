Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gets a clear message from Jerry Jones.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gets a message from Jerry Jones.

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott signed a four-year, (dollar)160 million contract with the team prior to the 2021 season.

Dak failed to live up to the expectations for this year’s Cowboys team in his first year on the job.

The Dallas Cowboys lost a heartbreaking Wild Card game to the San Francisco 49ers, despite high expectations for a deep postseason run.

The 28-year-old signal caller failed to win a playoff game in his sixth NFL season despite having a plethora of talented offensive weapons at his disposal.

In light of this, many fans and analysts across the league are questioning whether Prescott has what it takes to win.

Certainly, Jerry Jones believes so.

Earlier today, the longtime Cowboys owner made a soundbite-heavy radio appearance on 103.5 The Fan.

When asked about Dak’s ability to lead the team to the Super Bowl, Jones said, “Dak has the skill to make it happen.”

