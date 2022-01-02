Cowboys vs. Titans: Catch Of The Year

Cowboys vs. Seahawks: Catch Of The Year

Jonathan Ward of the Arizona Cardinals appears to have caught the season’s best pass after a 17-week wait.

While going down, Ward pinned the ball against a Cowboys defender’s helmet and never lost control of it.

It came after the Cardinals fooled the Cowboys with a fake punt.

Watch: Catch Of The Year In Cowboys vs. Cardinals Game

Watch: Catch Of The Year In Cowboys vs. Cardinals Game