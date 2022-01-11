Cowboys vs. Titans: ESPN Computer Prediction

Following the first Week 18 in NFL history this past weekend, the league has finalized its postseason matchups.

The NFC’s No. 1 and No. 2 teams will face off in one of the most intriguing upcoming matchups.

Dallas Cowboys (3-seed) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-seed)

San Francisco 49ers, a 6-seed.

With both teams in the midst of their 2021 seasons, this matchup between two of the league’s hottest teams should be a thrilling spectacle.

Despite the fact that the game isn’t until later this week, ESPN’s predictive model has already predicted a winner in this matchup.

According to ESPN Football Power Index, the Cowboys have a 64.0percent winning percentage against the 49ers’ 34.0percent.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers have had a strong finish to the 2021 season, winning seven of their final nine games.

With victories in five of their last six games, Dak Prescott and his elite offensive unit have been equally impressive.

The overunder is set at 51.0 points in this matchup between two high-powered offenses, according to ESPN.

On Sunday, January 14, this Wild Card matchup will take place in ATandT Stadium.

number sixteen

ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Cowboys vs. 49ers

ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Cowboys vs. 49ers