Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb’s Status for Thanksgiving Game Revealed by NFL Insider

CeeDee Lamb was expected to be able to play in the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That is not the case, however.

Lamb has been ruled out for Thursday’s game, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Lamb failed to pass the final steps of the concussion protocol, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

Despite only being a few days removed from a concussion, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expressed optimism that Lamb would play on Wednesday afternoon.

“On a short week, he hasn’t missed a step,” McCarthy said.

“As we discussed on Monday, if he’s able to keep progressing through the game, we see him as available.”

Now that Lamb is out, the Cowboys must concentrate on the wide receivers who have been cleared to play on Thursday.

With CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper out, the Cowboys will rely on Michael Gallup as their primary passing option.

Last Sunday, he had five receptions for 44 yards against the Chiefs.

This afternoon, the Cowboys’ running game will be tested.

This season, both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have been extremely productive.

The game between the Cowboys and the Raiders will begin at 4:30 p.m.

CBS at 2:00 a.m. ET

