CR7 injury, Aston Villa victory REACTION: Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo targeted by PSG in huge Messi link up, CR7 injury

SunSport can exclusively reveal that CRISTIANO RONALDO has discussed his future at Manchester United with his agent.

Following reports of a fall-out between Ralf Rangnick and the senior player, Jorge Mendes has flown to the United Kingdom to speak with the 36-year-old about his status at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, with a stinging takedown of a Portuguese TV station, Bruno Fernandes has been forced to deny rumours of him joining Barcelona.

Following a thigh injury, United doctors have given Paul Pogba the go-ahead to resume full training.

SunSport also claims that United has offered Pogba a new contract before he walks out the door.

If he signed on the dotted line, the Frenchman would become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

United also advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup after defeating Aston Villa at Old Trafford thanks to Scott McTominay’s early header.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Hello, Manchester United supporters!

After defeating Aston Villa at Old Trafford, Man United will play Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round.

United got off to a flying start, with Scott McTominay heading in a fantastic cross from Fred early on.

Despite Villa’s best efforts, the Red Devils held on to advance to the next round.

When United fans booed the ex-Liverpool star as he walked to the dugout for the game, Villa manager Gerrard showed the same tenacity as his team.

But an unfazed Gerrard turned away from the United boo boys, defiantly facing the roaring crowd.

Fans of the Red Devils have also expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s current level of play.

Supporters unfurled a banner featuring Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, and Bryan Robson, along with the word’standards’, during the hotly contested match.

Scott McTominay and Fred – nicknamed ‘McFred’ teamed up to score United’s lone goal of the game, which pleased the Manchester faithful.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was forced to withdraw from the match due to a’muscle problem,’ and was not even included in the matchday squad.

United supporters are enraged by Rashford’s performance.

After a poor performance against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, Rashford has been chastised by fans and pundits alike.

The Red Devils beat Steven Gerrard’s side 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.