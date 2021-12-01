Cranside Kitchen in Glasgow after its transformation into a winter village for the first time.

The transformation of Glasgow’s Cranside Kitchen into a winter village is seen for the first time.

Cocktails, mulled wines and ciders, and boozy hot chocolate are all on the menu, to be enjoyed in private cable car cabins or igloos dotted throughout the Finnieston venue.

Now that we’ve entered December, it feels like Christmas is creeping up on us.

Many homes throughout the city are already decorated for the holidays, and the Christmas shopping list panic is beginning to set in.

And bars and restaurants have already begun to get us in the mood.

The Cranside Kitchen Winter Village opened today and will remain open until January 2, 2022. It promises to be “Glasgow’s most instagrammable Christmas” location, with ski gondolas, winter snugs, cosy igloos, and festive cocktails, as well as a variety of dining options.

The open-air courtyard has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

The Finnieston venue hosted its official launch on Tuesday night, with popstar Michelle McManus entertaining those who entered.

There are festive cocktails, traditional mulled wines and ciders, and boozy hot chocolate on the menu, as well as lush garlands, fairy lights, and a giant Christmas tree on display, perfect for capturing those wholesome nights out with your pals.

Up to seven restaurants, including Romanos, Halloumi, Kilmurry and Co, and XI’AN, as well as two new festive-themed food market stalls serving hot drinks, hot dogs, and hot doughnuts, are still available to diners.

Cranside Winter Village Stage will also host a variety of live entertainment shows throughout the holiday season, including resident DJs spinning disco and club classics every weekend, as well as Christmas drag brunches.

The private Kopparberg Cable Car Cabin seats four people and has been updated with new upholstery and subtle lighting for warmth and comfort – as well as hot cider on tap.

You can snuggle up with friends and family in your own private igloo, which seats up to eight people and has comfortable seating and warm rugs.

If you’re not quite brave enough to brave the elements, the Hygge Lounge provides an enclosed space and a warm atmosphere – fully covered for a sheltered night out with heaters and.

