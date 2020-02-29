Crazy custody battle with Doomsday mom’s niece Air’s claims of cults, child theft and attempted murder

Photo illustration by The Daily Beast / AP

The investigation into the disappearance of the children of doomsday mother Lori Vallow has uncovered a bitter custody dispute between her niece and her niece’s ex-husband – with allegations of cult membership, child theft and attempted murder.

The fight will be between Melani Pawlowski and Brandon Boudreaux, an Arizona couple who was married to four children until it got very strange in summer 2019.

At that time, according to Boudreaux, his wife spent a lot of time with Vallow, her aunt, and joined a so-called doomsday cult. She suddenly asked for divorce and blinded Boudreaux.

“I thought I had a happy marriage, so it was pretty overwhelming,” said Boudreaux Republic of Arizona a few months ago.

Things would get overwhelming. On October 2, Boudreaux returned home when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler drove out the window with a rifle and muffler, he said. A bullet shot towards him and hardly missed his head.

According to Boudreaux and prosecutors, the car belonged to Charles Vallow, husband of Lori Vallow.

However, Charles was never at the wheel. He had been dead for months. While estranged from Lori, he traveled from his Texas home to her Arizona home in July to take their adopted 7-year-old son J.J. and to see his stepdaughter Tylee, 17.

Lori later told the police that Charles became physical and that her brother Alex Cox shot him for self-defense, despite the fact that the police are re-examining his death in light of the recent worrying developments.

After the shootout, Boudreaux said, he was afraid for his life and the safety of his children and applied for custody. Pavlovsky moved to Idaho, where Vallow moved after her husband’s death, and a judge granted Boudreaux temporary custody. He told that republic he was hiding with them in another state.

About a month later, Vallow remarried and tied the knot with Chad Daybell, an author who had written apocalyptic novels for a Mormon audience. His wife, nearly 30 years old, Tammy, had suddenly died a few weeks earlier and was buried without an autopsy (although her body has been exhumed since then).

Vallow’s children were not at the wedding; According to the police, they had disappeared weeks earlier and when the authorities showed up on the bride’s doorstep to test the well-being of Tylee and J.J. To check, Lori lied about where they were.

This started the investigation, which would eventually make headlines around the world that would closely examine the deaths of Vallow and Daybell’s former spouses, raise questions about the fate of Tylee and JJ, and provide Boudreaux with new ammunition in his lawsuit with Pawlowski , who had remarried since then.

A Boudreaux lawsuit on February 19, first reported by Fox 10, included a number of unsubstantiated allegations of Pawlowski’s shameful behavior: she was involved in a cult that “killed adults and children like flies” and that she was on was involved in the shooting on October 2nd.

“Brandon believed that Melani, his wife at the time, had a million dollars to have him killed,” the life insurance file said. He claimed that Vallow’s brother Cox was the shooter; Cox has since died of unknown causes.

In the court records, Boudreaux also claimed that Pawlowski knows where Tylee and J.J. and that she had said threateningly to her new husband: “Sometimes children are full of light and then they just get so dark.”

The Arizona police said they could not confirm the litany of the glaring accusations – and Pawlowski fired a flood of her own accusations in a statement from her lawyers.

“Unfortunately and irresponsibly, many media have quoted Brandon Boudreaux’s biased, vindictive, and false allegations as truth and fact if they are his angry, vindictive, and dishonest efforts to achieve full custody of Melani’s children,” said attorney Garrett Smith.

“Brandon Boudreaux deceived Melani’s children from the state and illegally held them. Melani was the stable parent in their children’s lives while Brandon Boudreaux traveled for weeks and was rarely at home.”

The statement raised ugly charges against Boudreaux’s behavior and family, including criminal misconduct, while defending Pawlowski.

The lawyers said Pavlovsky didn’t know where Vallow’s children were and told the FBI during three sessions. They added that they had nothing to do with the October 2 shooting, which they thought was “expensive manipulation.”

“Melani has never been associated with a cult,” added another lawyer, Robert Jarvis. “Melani is a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her beliefs are in line with the Church. Melani sticks to her belief in a loving God. She loves her children and respects life. “

In the midst of all this pointing, the question is where Tylee and J.J. are unanswered.

Police in Rexburg, Idaho, said they believed the couple were in danger and Vallow and Daybell had refused to cooperate with the investigation. The day after investigators Vallow and Daybell asked about the children, the couple left Idaho and eventually reappeared in Hawaii.

An Idaho judge ordered Vallow to return with the children, but she did not show it and was arrested for child desertion, contempt for the court, and promotion of criminal behavior. This last count is based on the claim that she asked a friend to lie for her and told the police that she had J.J.

Vallow, who was originally held on bail of $ 5 million, has since waived extradition and will soon return to Idaho to face the charges. Her lawyers say she is planning to fight the allegation and has failed to comply with the court order simply because she did not want her to end up in foster care. However, he did not say where the children are.

