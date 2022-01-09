Cris Carter Predicts the Next ‘Great’ Wide Receiver for Ohio State

Up-and-coming Ohio State wide receivers had some interesting opportunities in this year’s Rose Bowl.

With Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave both opting out of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buckeyes’ 48-45 win over Utah gave some new faces a chance to shine.

College football fans were already aware of sophomore wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s exceptional talent, as he set a Rose Bowl record with 347 yards and three touchdowns.

However, it was a much younger Ohio State star who drew national attention for the first time.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of legendary NFL wide receiver Marvin Harrison, threw for 71 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman wide receiver.

He had only five receptions in his entire collegiate career prior to this Rose Bowl matchup.

Cris Carter, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Ohio State wideout, saw the young receiver’s potential and dubbed him “next up” in Columbus.

Carter tweeted, “Next great one.”

