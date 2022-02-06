Cris Carter’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

Cris Carter’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause By The NFL World

Cris Carter, a Hall of Fame receiver, is one of the best ever to play the game.

He’s also demonstrated a keen eye for talent in the National Football League during his days on television.

You’d think Carter would be a great addition to an NFL coaching staff, right? Well, one GM apparently didn’t think so.

“Urban Meyer reached out to him before the [2021] season to be Meyer’s eyes and ears in the NFL,” Cris Carter told Doug Farrar. “Meyer was all for it.”

Trent Baalke killed it after he ran it up the flagpole.

He claimed that he didn’t see the value in it.”

NFL World Reacts To Cris Carter’s Honest Admission

Holy balls. Cris Carter just told a story on Good Morning Football where Urban Meyer reached out to him before the 2020 season to be Meyer’s eyes and ears in the NFL. Meyer was all for it. He ran it up the flagpole, and… …Trent Baalke killed it. Said he didn’t see the value. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 4, 2022

Baalke needs to be fired https://t.co/zmmnK808D0 — Daniel Harms (@InHarmsWay19) February 4, 2022

Not saying Urban didn’t have his faults but with each story appears we should be blaming this man as well. https://t.co/Euv5rxkQ8o — Ishmael Thompson (@RocketIshmael25) February 4, 2022

But Leftwich was somehow wrong for not trusting that guy. . . . https://t.co/oJo8yL2sgc — Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) February 4, 2022

Never thought I’d give credit to Meyer, but deserves it here attempting to get someone in the building that would be a great resource. According to Carter, that was ruined by Baalke. https://t.co/EtkXYIJ2Le — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) February 4, 2022