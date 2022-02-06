Trending
Infosurhoy

Cris Carter’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

0
By on Sports

Cris Carter’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause By The NFL World

Cris Carter, a Hall of Fame receiver, is one of the best ever to play the game.

He’s also demonstrated a keen eye for talent in the National Football League during his days on television.

You’d think Carter would be a great addition to an NFL coaching staff, right? Well, one GM apparently didn’t think so.

“Urban Meyer reached out to him before the [2021] season to be Meyer’s eyes and ears in the NFL,” Cris Carter told Doug Farrar. “Meyer was all for it.”

Trent Baalke killed it after he ran it up the flagpole.

He claimed that he didn’t see the value in it.”

NFL World Reacts To Cris Carter’s Honest Admission

NFL World Reacts To Cris Carter’s Honest Admission

Comments are closed.