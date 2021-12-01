Cris Collinsworth of NBC is reportedly negotiating a lucrative new contract with the network.

Cris Collinsworth, a Sunday Night Football analyst for NBC Sports, is said to be in the midst of contract negotiations.

Collinsworth wants the proverbial “bag” in light of Tony Romo’s massive 10-year, (dollar)180 million deal, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

According to reports, the two sides are working on a deal that would pay the 16-time Emmy Award winner somewhere around (dollar)12.5 million and keep him with the Peacock through 2025.

