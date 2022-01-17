Cris Collinsworth’s Insightful Admission Is Reacted To By The NFL World

Cris Collinsworth’s revealing admission causes a stir in the NFL world.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a bad night.
Against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense haven’t been able to get much going.
With about six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the Wild Card playoff game, the Chiefs lead the Steelers 42-21.
However, earlier in the fourth quarter, Big Ben led the Steelers on a long touchdown drive.
Cris Collinsworth, an NBC analyst, had been wondering where that had been all night.
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Telling Admission
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Telling Admission
After Ben Roethlisberger led a 75-yard touchdown drive, Cris Collinsworth wondered on TV, “Where’s that been all night?” I’ll tell you where: He finally said heck on those plays he’s getting in his helmet and decided to do things his way. Trust me.
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 17, 2022