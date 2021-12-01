Cris Collinsworth’s News Is Met With Reaction In The Sports Media

Cris Collinsworth’s News Is Met With Reaction From The Sports Media

NBC Sports is reportedly digging deep into its bag of tricks to keep Cris Collinsworth as its lead Sunday Night Football analyst for the foreseeable future.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the network is currently in talks to pay Collinsworth around (dollar)12.5 million to stay on as the lead analyst through 2025.

Collinsworth is reportedly seeking a large payday in response to Tony Romo’s massive 10-year, (dollar)180 million contract signed in 2020.

The sports media world reacted to the significant contract news on Twitter.

