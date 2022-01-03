Cris Collinsworth’s outfit tonight is a hit with NFL fans.

Cris Collinsworth’s outfit tonight has NFL fans enthralled.

Cris Collinsworth, a long-time NBC analyst, is one of the few NFL broadcasters who can pull off layers like few others.

On Sunday evening, the former NFL wide receiver turned broadcaster is proving his point.

The Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, and Collinsworth will be on the call.

Collinsworth has layered up as much as he can because it’s a chilly Sunday night in Green Bay.

Have a look:

NFL Fans Love What Cris Collinsworth Is Wearing Tonight

The Collinsworth Slide and outfit combo is ON POINT tonight pic.twitter.com/GZzLEI7a3R — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) January 3, 2022

Collinsworth turtle neck, quarter zip, jacket combo is HOF worthy. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) January 3, 2022