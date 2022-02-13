Cris Collinsworth’s Wife Was Once A Cheerleader

This year’s Super Bowl will be broadcast live on NBC.

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and Michele Tafoya will call the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Collinsworth, a former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, has called several Super Bowls, but this one may be the most memorable.

He grew up in Ohio and played wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the area, he met his future wife, Holly.

She was a member of the University of Kentucky’s cheerleading squad.

Collinsworth has been impressed with the Bengals’ performance this season.

Collinsworth stated, “I’m like everyone else.”

“If you can’t enjoy watching these guys play football, I don’t know what you’re missing out on.”

They have a certain vigor about them.

What’s the big deal? I had no idea when I walked in.

We were the number one seed.

We went to the Super Bowl after winning the first two games at home.

It was something I accomplished in my first year.

Isn’t that how everyone feels? This group gives me the same vibe.

‘OK, we’ve won a couple of games and are in the Super Bowl at UCLA. We beat them in school, too, so we’ll keep winning.’

They’re kids who are just having fun.”

Collinsworth, who is now 63 years old, married Holly, his current wife, in 1989.

Jac, who works for NBC alongside his father, is one of the happy couple’s four children.

