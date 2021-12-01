Cristian Romero will not play for Tottenham again this season due to a’serious’ hamstring injury.

Cristian Romero’s injury is serious, according to Antonio Conte, and he will not play for Tottenham in 2021.

In the last international break, Romero, an on-loan Atalanta defender, injured his hamstring while representing Argentina against Brazil.

Medical scans have confirmed Spurs manager Antonio Conte’s worst fears.

“The news is not good,” he said.

It isn’t good.

The injury is serious, and we won’t see him for a long time.

Next year, for sure.

“We’ll monitor his injury week by week, but it’s serious,” says the doctor.

“Right now, he’s trying to get back on his feet, but he’ll need time.”

For us, he’s a key component.”

Conte announced the news during his press conference ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League match against Brentford at home on Thursday.

“No, maybe January or February next year,” Conte said when asked if “next year” meant “next season.”

“However, he is done playing in 2021.”

Tottenham’s first match since their humiliating Europa Conference League defeat at Slovenian minnows NS Mura will be against the Bees, as Sunday’s top flight fixture at Burnley was postponed due to snow.

“The performance was poor,” Conte admitted.

We didn’t have a good game, but we must move on.

“We have another difficult game on the horizon tomorrow.”

Brentford is a strong team.

They’re well-organized and have a capable young leader.”

