Cristiano Ronaldo admits he was ‘one step’ away from joining Arsenal before joining Man United.

CRISTIANO RONALDO admitted he was close to signing with Arsenal before Manchester United came calling.

In a 2019 ITV interview with Arsenal fan Piers Morgan, the Juventus star said he was “one step” away from signing a contract in North London.

In 2003, Ronaldo was impressing at Sporting Lisbon and was offered a contract by Arsenal.

Sir Alex Ferguson, on the other hand, was determined to get his man, and the Portuguese winger went on to win three Premier League titles and a Champions League with United at Old Trafford.

“It’s true,” Ronaldo said when asked if he was close to signing with Arsenal.

“I’m serious.”

Morgan, a Gunners fan, pressed the now 36-year-old for an apology, telling him how it broke his heart that United had signed him.

“I want to apologise, OK Forgive me for not joining Arsenal,” Ronaldo joked.

Morgan went a step further by giving Ronaldo an Arsenal shirt, which he described as a “classic” with his name on the back.

“This is what should have happened, it’s what I’ve wished for for the past 16 years,” the host said.

“It’s not too late,” says the narrator.

While laughing the entire time, Ronaldo expressed his gratitude for Arsenal’s interest in him, implying that it was sparked by their legendary coach, Arsene Wenger.

“It didn’t happen, but Arsenal, I appreciate what they did for me,” the Portuguese legend, who returned to Old Trafford for the second time this summer, added.

“Especially Arsene Wenger – but you know football, and you never know in football.”