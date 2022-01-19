Cristiano Ronaldo, along with his wife Georgina and son, fly to Zurich on a private jet to accept the Fifa goal-scoring award at the ‘The Best’ awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo travels to Zurich on a private jet with his wife Georgina and son to accept the Fifa goalscoring award at the ‘The Best’ awards.

After becoming the world’s all-time leading international goalscorer, CRISTIANO RONALDO received a special award at Fifa’s ‘The Best’ awards.

When Ronaldo, 36, scored his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland in September, he moved ahead of Iran’s Ali Daei.

Ronaldo became the outright international strike king after his incredible goalscoring display, which included a trademark last-gasp winner.

And at Monday night’s ‘The Best’ ceremony in Zurich, Manchester United’s veteran forward, who has 115 international goals, was honored.

“First and foremost, I have to thank my team-mates, especially the national team during the last years,” Rnoaldo said as he boarded a private jet to Switzerland with pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez and eldest son Cristiano Jr.

“I never thought I’d break the record, scoring 115 points – the previous high was 109, right? So, six goals ahead.”

I’m ecstatic to receive this special award from FIFA, an organization I greatly admire.

“Of course, I owe gratitude to my family, my wife, and my children – and I’ll soon be a father once more, so I’m very proud.”

It’s an outstanding accomplishment.”

“My love for the game hasn’t faded.”

Not just to score goals, but also to keep myself entertained, as I’ve been playing football since I was five or six years old.

“I still enjoy it when I get on the field, even in training.”

Even though I’ll be 37 years old soon, my motivation is still there.

“I’m in a good mood, and I’m inspired.”

I’ve been working hard since I was 18 years old, and I’ll keep working hard in the future.

I adore the game, and I intend to keep playing.

“When people ask how many more years I plan to play, I tell them, ‘I hope to play four or five more years.’

“It’s all about mentality,” she says, “because I believe that if you take care of your body, it will take care of you when you need it.”

Ronaldo was left off the Player of the Year shortlist despite his one-of-a-kind award.

And the trophy went to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, who was controversially denied the Ballon d’Or by Lionel Messi in December.

Ronaldo did, however, earn a place in Fifpro’s World XI’s bizarre front FOUR, where Liverpool’s Mo Salah was surprisingly left out.

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy was named Best Goalkeeper, and Thomas Tuchel was named Best Coach.

For his rabona strike against Arsenal, Erik Lamela won the Puskas Award.

