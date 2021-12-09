Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, both of Manchester United, decorated their stunning home with a Christmas tree and decorations.

If their magnificent home is any indication, CRISTIANO RONALDO’S family is already in the Christmas spirit.

As they prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, they have already put up the Christmas tree and decked the halls of their opulent home near Manchester.

Their posh country retreat, which includes seven bedrooms, a high-tech fitness center, a pool, and a jacuzzi, has come to life for the upcoming Noel.

Ronaldo’s pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared a photo on Instagram of their festive lobby, which is ready for the couple’s four children to welcome Santa Claus.

However, due to Manchester United’s busy schedule, Ronaldo will not be able to spend much time with his loved ones over the holidays.

United finished the year with a 1-1 draw against Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday, despite the fact that their prodigal son was missing.

The Red Devils had already won Group F and are now waiting to find out who they will face in the last 16.

The Manchester United giants will then play five Premier League games this month, making the five-time Ballon d’Or winner unavailable for the holidays.

Ralf Rangnick’s side will play Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday before traveling to Brentford on Tuesday.

After that, they’ll play Brighton on December 18, a week before facing Newcastle at St James’ Park.

United will then host Burnley at Old Trafford on December 30, four days before hosting Wolves.

Despite the Red Devils’ poor start and his advanced age of 36, Ronaldo has been on fire this season.

In 18 games across all competitions, the Portugal captain has scored 12 goals and provided two assists.

