Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes ‘to fund Portuguese hospital’s fight against coronavirus’

Cristiano Ronaldo will join forces with his agent Jorge Mendes to help fund the fight against coronavirus in Portugal.

Ronaldo’s agent Mendes has made a heroic gesture by purchasing vital medical supplies for the Sao Joao hospital.

AS report that Mendes has spent a significant amount of money buying 200,000 gowns and three ventilators for the hospital in Porto where a National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM) field tent has been set up to facilitate with operations due to a flood of coronavirus patients.

The super agent also intends to buy 50,000 protective masks over the coming days and will donate them along with a sum of money to hospitals around the country.

Ronaldo, who earns £28million per year in wages at Juventus, is among several of Mendes’ clients set to get involved in the initiative.

The 35-year-old is currently in Madeira after Juventus granted him permission to travel back to be with his family following his mother’s stroke.

Ronaldo had been in self-isolation after several of his Juventus team-mates tested positive for the virus.

Portugal has not been as severely hit as other places in Europe but the country is expecting a surge in cases over the coming weeks and declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

The country have so far recorded 1,280 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths while 26 people have been hospitalised with life-threatening symptoms.

Mendes’ contribution will go a considerable way to ensure the Sao Joao hospital won’t be overwhelmed by an anticipated influx of patients.

As well as Ronaldo, Mendes also represents Manchester City stars Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Joao Cancelo as well as Liverpool’s Fabinho, Wolves’ Ruben Neves, PSG’s Angel Di Maria, Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira and Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

Mendes and Ronaldo are just the latest figures in football to aid health services in the battle against the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Chelsea’s billionaire owner Roman Abramovich pledged to help health workers by paying for staff to stay in his hotel while former Manchester United defender Gary Neville also said he would donate beds to the NHS.