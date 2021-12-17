Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson reunite for a podcast.

‘Everything he said to me, he did,’ Cristiano Ronaldo says in a podcast with Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson, both legends of Manchester United, have joined forces for a podcast.

The two sat down for an interview on the Inside View, and the full episode will be available soon.

On Twitter, United teased the video with a clip of the two Reds heroes discussing the situation.

“It’s critical for people to know you care,” Ferguson said.

The camera then pans to Ronnie, who says, heartfeltly, “Everything he said to me, he did.”

It’s also difficult.”

“You have to understand, some things are bigger than a football club,” Fergie says earnestly at the end of the video.

Ferguson brought the Portuguese star from Sporting Lisbon to United in 2003.

The 36-year-old went on to become one of the best players in the world over the next six years.

Before moving to Real Madrid for a then-world-record £80 million, he scored 118 goals and provided 76 assists in 293 games.

During their time at Old Trafford, Ronaldo and Fergie developed a special friendship.

And Sir Alex recently revealed that he played a key role in bringing Ronaldo back to the club this summer from Juventus.

The 79-year-old is said to have called the Portuguese legend personally in an attempt to persuade him to return to United after a 12-year absence.

Before his old boss intervened, Ronaldo was considering a move to Manchester City, United’s cross-town rivals.

As he considered a move, a slew of former teammates and executives are said to have made direct appeals to the forward.

But it appears that Fergie’s message to the 36-year-old was the deciding factor in his return to United.

“I’m excited like everyone else, there was anticipation all day yesterday and waking up in the morning,” Ferguson said ahead of Ronaldo’s triumphant return against Newcastle.

“I speak for all Manchester United supporters when I say that today is a fantastic day for the club.”

“A lot of people contributed [to Ronaldo’s return], and I helped because I knew Cristiano really wanted to come here, and that was important.”

It was a fantastic idea.

“I wouldn’t call it emotional, but it’s exciting for me and a relief because I couldn’t see him playing for Man City, and I don’t think anyone else could either.”

“That’s why we took steps to ensure he came here, and the club then did an excellent job of following in his footsteps…

