Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man United training in a new £150,000 Cadillac Escalade, which Georgina purchased for him as a birthday present.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United training in a new £150,000 Cadillac Escalade, which Georgina purchased for him for his birthday.

CRISTIANO RONALDO arrived at Manchester United’s training ground in a flashy new £150,000 car.

On Saturday, the Manchester United striker turned 37 years old.

Georgina Rodriguez, his pregnant partner, surprised him with a stunning Cadillac Escalade as well as a massive cake.

On Instagram, she shared a video of Ronaldo receiving the gift and the kids enjoying the plush interior of the massive eight-seater car.

Cristiano already has a sizable collection of supercars, as evidenced by Rodriguez’s Netflix show ‘I Am Georgina.’

The Cadillac Escalade, however, will allow Rodriguez and his identical twin Portuguese bodyguards to do the school run in comfort and style as their family grows.

“If you’re looking for a car to host a small tennis open in, look no further than the Cadillac Escalade,” one promotional ad for the car says.

“It’s impossible to deny that the Cadillac Escalade is a big car.

It’s nearly 6 meters long, which is about the same length as a giraffe.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

It also has a 36-speaker audio system, which includes a tannoy-style set-up for people in the back seats so you can talk to them due to the car’s length.

Ronaldo and his United teammates arrived at Carrington this morning to continue their preparations for tomorrow’s match against Burnley.

After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough 8-7 on penalties on Friday, they are desperate to get back to winning ways tomorrow night.

In the first half, Ronaldo missed a penalty kick, and Anthony Elanga missed the crucial 16th attempt in the shootout.

The Red Devils travel to Turf Moor to face bottom-placed Burnley in the Premier League at 8 p.m.

The Clarets have only won once this season, and a win for Ralf Rangnick’s side could be crucial in the race for fourth place.

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.