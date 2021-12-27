Cristiano Ronaldo avoids a red card for Manchester United after a rash tackle on Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser in a tense match.

Cristiano Ronaldo escapes a red card for Manchester United after a rash tackle on Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser in a tense match.

CRISTIANO RONALDO collided with Ryan Fraser of Newcastle after a rash tackle earned him only a yellow card.

The enraged forward dashed in, ready to slam the ball, but Fraser beat him to it.

As a result, Ronaldo went ahead and eliminated Newcastle’s midfielder.

United’s No. 7 went into the referee’s book, but he was lucky to escape with nothing more serious.

The tackle summed up Ronaldo’s and his teammates’ performance, who were fortunate to escape with their lives.

Allan Saint-Maximin took the lead after seven minutes, but Edison Cavani leveled the game in the 71st minute.

“I didn’t like the performance at all,” Old Trafford manager Ralf Rangnick said.

Except for a few moments today, we had no control over the game.

“It’s all about physicality, energy, and who wins the second balls.”

We were not at our best in all of those areas.

“The good news is that we earned a point, but we need to improve our performance.”

“You have to be prepared and capable of winning those direct duels, which was not always the case.”

“We had too many giveaways when we were in possession, and even with the goal, it’s not easy.”

“Today’s issue was not one of body language, but one of body physicality.

“You have to get physical to be competitive here, and that wasn’t the case in many parts of the game.”