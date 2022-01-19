Cristiano Ronaldo backs winner Robert Lewandowski, while Lionel Messi’s strange votes for Fifa Best Player of the Year are revealed.

LIONEL MESSI’S bizarre votes for the 2021 Fifa Best Men’s Player Award have been revealed, with Robert Lewandowski winning it instead.

And his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who received a special award for becoming the all-time leading international goalscorer, snubbed the PSG player in his betting picks.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the award after scoring 69 goals in all competitions last year.

These goals helped the German team win the Bundesliga and the DFL Supercup.

He won the award for the second time in a row, beating out fellow finalist Messi and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

The three selections made by international managers and captains from around the world were revealed, and there were a number of controversial and unusual choices.

Among them, Messi’s was the most talked-about.

The 34-year-old Argentina superstar was instrumental in his country’s Copa America triumph, but it was his PSG teammates who came out on top.

Despite his strike partner choosing him as ‘The Best’ despite the French club missing out on the Ligue 1 title, Neymar had a number of injury problems in 2021.

Messi’s second choice was fellow PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, with Real Madrid’s French veteran forward Karim Benzema coming in third.

Lewandowski’s incredible form has continued this season, with the 33-year-old scoring 34 goals in 26 games.

Ronaldo, a two-time winner, and Benzema were among the contenders, but neither made the final cut.

In fact, ex-Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Gareth Bale omitted Ronaldo from their top three selections.

