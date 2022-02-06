Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 37th birthday with a massive CR7 cake from Wag Georgina Rodriguez, putting his Manchester United woes behind him.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 37th birthday is marked by a massive CR7 cake from Wag Georgina Rodriguez, which helps him forget about Manchester United’s woes.

CRISTIANO RONALDO celebrated his birthday with a massive birthday cake after losing a penalty shootout in the FA Cup for Manchester United.

Even though he turned 37 on Saturday, just one day after Middlesbrough knocked the Red Devils out of the FA Cup, the Portuguese legend managed to crack a smile.

Ronaldo squandered a chance to put United ahead early when he drilled a spot-kick WIDE, extending his goalless streak to four games.

The Championship side held him and his teammates to a 1-1 draw, but Boro stunned United by winning 8-7 on penalties.

Despite his disappointment, the superstar managed to crack a smile in a cute photo with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for his birthday celebrations.

She had one hand on the forward’s shoulder and the other around his waist as he flashed his pearly white teeth while wearing a black turtleneck.

The couple was photographed in front of a massive CR7 cake, which he posted to Instagram along with a lengthy message.

“Life is a rollercoaster,” Ronaldo wrote.

Hard work, high speeds, pressing goals, high expectations… But it all boils down to family, love, honesty, and friendship, values that make it all worthwhile.

“Thank you so much for all of your messages! We’ve received 37 so far!”

Rodriguez revealed this week that she is uncontrollable when she is hungry, admitting that she despises cooking but, unlike the other Wags, enjoys eating.

When asked if she enjoys cooking, Georgina admitted, “More or less,” during a TAROT CARD reading she shared with her Instagram followers.

“Actually no, what I like to do is eat,” she quickly added.

“It’s difficult to name one,” the 28-year-old admitted when asked about her favorite dish.

“I really like paella, Spanish omelette, croquettes, sausages with wine, meatballs, bean stew, and chorizo sausage.”

“I remember once during a photo shoot before a fashion show asking for a ham sandwich and saying, ‘Don’t make me do this when I’m hungry,’ because the truth is that when I’m hungry, I can be a bit unbearable.”

“To me, life without food is a little pointless.

“It’s not typical to request ham sandwiches before an event of this nature, and the response I received when I did was, ‘I like people who eat, it means they can be trusted,’ and that’s how I feel, that when people relax and eat, it means they can be trusted,’ and that’s how I feel, that when people relax and eat, I think, ‘Wow, they enjoy being with me!’

