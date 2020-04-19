Cristiano Ronaldo ‘could make a sensational return to Real Madrid’

Juventus are willing to let star player Cristiano Ronaldo go back to his former club Real Madrid for a bargain price, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Reports in the Italian newspaper say Juventus are strapped for cash, and could accept a £50million offer for the Portuguese, with the Spanish giants interested.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused havoc in the sporting world, and is set to cost clubs a lot of money over the coming months, forcing some into drastic action.

All revenue from match days has dried up, with leagues on lockdown across the world, and Juventus may be forced to sell off some assets.

Ronaldo is the highest paid player in Serie A, with his contract earning him £27.5m-a-season, guaranteed until June 2022.

However, Juventus players have accepted a wage reduction, which will save the club £80m over the next four months. Ronaldo himself will lose out on around £10m in the coming months.

Right now, even a wealthy club like Juventus cannot afford to settle debt with their players without renewing contracts and restructuring future payments.

Last week, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli was confident of agreeing terms on a new deal until 2024 with Ronaldo, cementing the forward’s legendary status at the club.

He would propose spreading the cost of the £10m owed to Ronaldo over the next two seasons.

However, these recent reports would suggest that they are now open to him leaving, which could set up a sensational return to Real Madrid.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for £100million, so the move would see the Italian giants sustain a large loss on what they paid for him.

Ronaldo scored an incredible 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real, and has since scored 53 in 75 games for Juventus since his transfer.

A return may prove popular among fans, although the 35-year-old may see competition for a spot in coming seasons.

Zinedine Zidane may be more focused on the future, with Kylian Mbappe high on his target list. However, they have had to put their pursuit for the PSG man on hold due to the coronavirus. They hope to land Mbappe for a cut-price £132m in 2021.