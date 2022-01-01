Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina toast the New Year with a rare glass of champagne as they demand that Manchester United turn things around in 2022.

As he and Georgina toast the New Year with a rare glass of champagne, Cristiano Ronaldo demands that Manchester United turn things around in 2022.

With a rare glass of champagne, CRISTIANO RONALDO toasted the start of the New Year.

The 36-year-old made it through the year 2021 with his four children and pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

As the New Year approached, Ronaldo reflected on the year that had passed, both at club and on the international stage.

And Ronaldo insisted that neither he nor his Manchester United teammates are happy with the team’s current performance.

Manchester United is currently sitting in sixth place in the Premier League, 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City and four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Ronaldo was heavily chastised after the draw with Newcastle for walking off without acknowledging the travelling fans at St James’ Park.

United legend Gary Neville singled out Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammate Bruno Fernandes.

CR7, on the other hand, silenced the critics with a goal in United’s next game against Burnley.

SUN VEGAS NOW OFFERING A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“Despite my 47 goals scored across all competitions, 2021 was far from an easy year,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“There were five different coaches and two different clubs,” says the narrator.

With my National Team, one Euro Final Stage was completed, and one World Cup Qualification for 2022 is still pending.

“It was an honor to win the Italian Cup and Supercup with Juventus, as well as to be named Série A Top Scorer.”

“Becoming the top scorer in the Euros this season was also a highlight for Portugal.”

Of course, my return to Old Trafford will go down in history as one of my most memorable moments in football.

“However, at Manchester United, I’m not happy with what we’re accomplishing.”

I’m sure none of us are satisfied.

We understand that we need to work harder, play better, and deliver significantly more than we do now.

“Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a season’s turning point! Let’s usher in 2022 with a stronger spirit and mindset!”

“Let’s go above and beyond, let’s reach for the stars, and let’s restore this club to its rightful place! Join us; we’re counting on you!”

“Have a wonderful New Year, and I hope to see you soon!”

Visit our live blog for the latest Manchester United news and transfer rumors.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https