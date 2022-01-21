Cristiano Ronaldo ‘faces a 25% pay cut,’ Rangnick wants Ten Hag as manager, and a new kit is on the way for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will take a 25% pay cut,’ Rangnick wants Ten Hag as manager, and a new kit is on the way for Manchester United.

CRISTIANO RONALDO is expected to leave Manchester United this summer if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League, according to SunSport.

Ronaldo made his comeback from injury to start in United’s win over Brentford, though he appeared enraged after being substituted and was later seen speaking with manager Ralf Rangnick.

If the five-time Ballon d’Or winner decides to stay at Man Utd, he will reportedly be subjected to a 25% pay cut if the club fails to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition.

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick is said to be interested in hiring Ajax manager Eric ten Hag as a permanent manager this summer.

Rangnick’s viewpoint is not shared by everyone in the United hierarchy, according to reports.

And it appears that Man Utd’s home kit for the 202223 season has been leaked, with fans adoring the retro collar.

Ronaldo’s Biography

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has been a mixed bag on an individual level.

The 36-year-old has surpassed the ten-goal mark, proving his doubters wrong.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have underperformed as a team and will have to fight for a top-four finish.

Will Ronaldo stay in Manchester if the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League?

Lingard’s transfer has been approved by Shearer.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United is a target for Alan Shearer.

United are beaten by James Beadle’s side.

Brighton signed England Under-18 star James Beadle ahead of both Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 17-year-old has been tipped to become the Three Lions’ senior No 1, and the Seagulls swooped in to sign the promising Charlton teen right under the Premier League big boys’ noses.

The £400k deal was completed at the start of the year.

Despite still being a second-year scholar, East Londoner Beadle signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Chelsea were reportedly interested in a £400k move in October, according to SunSport.

The most significant sales

United’s biggest export remains Cristiano Ronaldo.

The championship race is now over.

Man Utd won’t win the Premier League this season, according to Bruno Fernandes.

With 17 games remaining, United is currently 21 points behind league leaders Man City.

“It’s too far now in the league,” Fernandes told the club’s website.

“We need to be realistic and fight for a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League next season.”

“Fight for… at the same time.”

