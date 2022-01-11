Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Roberto Firmino are among the players who have had their teeth fixed.

GET OUT OF THE WAY, Paul Merson, Joe Jordan, and Craig Burley… today’s footballers want perfect teeth.

Teeth hygiene is important to the world’s best players and managers, and many have spent thousands of pounds getting their gnashers whitened and fixed.

After all, with their lives in the spotlight, these sports legends have made sure to present themselves in the best possible light both on and off the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Philippe Coutinho are just a few of the players who have put money into their smiles… and it shows.

The Manchester United legend is always smiling these days, and it’s all thanks to his perfect teeth.

They were slightly wonky, yellow, and his smile was gummy when he was a teenager at Manchester United.

He wore a brace, had corrective surgery, whitened them up, and now looks like the superstar he is after a few good years of solid wages earned at the Red Devils and Real Madrid.

Gareth, like Ronaldo, knew he needed to invest in his appearance in order to be recognized as one of the world’s best players.

He slapped on some fake tan when he was a pale adolescent prodigy.

But it was his teeth on which he went to town.

They were once neglected, but now they’re pearly white and match the white of Real Madrid and Tottenham’s jerseys.

Without proper access to a good dentist while growing up in Rio de Janeiro, any Brazilian child could easily develop bad teeth.

Philippe had his teeth whitened as soon as he made it big, and he regularly flashes his gnashers at journalists in press conferences and on social media.

After a loan move to Aston Villa, the Brazilian playmaker looks right at home among the Premier League’s elite, and Premier League fans will soon be able to see him up close and personal.

Even bosses aren’t immune to a dash of vanity now and then.

Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, has perfect white teeth after managing some of the best clubs in the world.

The Northern Irishman had a rotten smile in his earlier press conferences that had us reaching for the floss.

Brendan’s teeth, on the other hand, have become as dazzling as Leicester’s form in recent years.

They’re also attractive on the continent.

When it came to visiting the dentist, the former world’s best player took his time.

Ronaldinho’s buck teeth were infamous during his playing days, not only because they protruded, but also because they were yellower than the sun.

Ron now has more reasons to smile, not that he didn’t already.

