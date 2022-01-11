Cristiano Ronaldo has a crisis meeting with his agent Jorge Mendes, who is concerned about Manchester United’s struggles.

Cristiano Ronaldo meets with his agent Jorge Mendes to discuss his concerns about Manchester United’s struggles.

CRISTIANO RONALDO has discussed his future at Manchester United with his agent Jorge Mendes in a crisis meeting.

Mendes flew to the United Kingdom to assuage Ronaldo’s fears that his dream return to Old Trafford is in jeopardy.

This season, Ronaldo has scored 14 of United’s 29 goals in all competitions.

However, it is understood that the Portuguese superstar is dissatisfied with Man United’s current form.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager, has also disillusioned the ex-Real Madrid star with his tactics and style of play.

“Cristiano is very concerned about what is going on at United,” a source close to Ronaldo revealed.

“The team is getting a lot of flak, and he knows he’s one of the leaders,” says the narrator.

“There are a lot of issues, and Cristiano is under a lot of stress as a result of the situation.

“He is desperate for his United move to be a success, but he is beginning to realize that winning trophies with the current squad will be difficult.”

“Jorge came to see him, and they spent some time talking about how things are going, what they think the problems are, how they might be solved, and what the possible solutions are.”

“There is nothing that has been ruled out.”

