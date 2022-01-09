Cristiano Ronaldo has a crisis meeting with his agent Jorge Mendes, who is concerned about Manchester United’s struggles.

CRISTIANO RONALDO has discussed his future at Manchester United with his agent Jorge Mendes in a crisis meeting.

Mendes flew to the United Kingdom to assuage Ronaldo’s fears that his long-awaited return to Old Trafford could end in disaster.

In all competitions this season, Ronaldo has scored 14 of United’s 29 goals.

However, it is understood that the Portuguese superstar is dissatisfied with Man United’s current form.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager, has also left the ex-Real Madrid star disillusioned with his tactics and style of play.

“Cristiano is very concerned about what is happening at United,” a source close to Ronaldo revealed.

“The team is getting a lot of flak, and he knows he’s one of the leaders.”

“There are a lot of issues, and Cristiano is under a lot of stress as a result of the situation.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“He is desperate for his United move to be a success, but he is beginning to see how difficult it will be to win trophies with the current squad.”

“Jorge came to see him, and they spent some time talking about how things are going, what the problems are, how they might be solved, and what the solutions might be.

“Nothing is off the table.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.