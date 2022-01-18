Cristiano Ronaldo has been branded a ‘prima donna’ and ‘irritating’ for waving his hands and moaning at Manchester United teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo was slammed as a “prima donna” and “irritating” for waving his hands and moaning at Manchester United teammates.

The 36-year-old Portuguese legend returned to Old Trafford last summer and is the club’s top scorer this season, with 14 goals in 22 appearances.

However, his romantic return to the Theatre of Dreams is turning into a nightmare, with the Red Devils facing a tough battle to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Last week, Ronaldo took aim at some of United’s younger players, telling them to listen to his advice if they want to finish in the top three this season.

That came after numerous instances of the forward, who was absent from Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, yelling at them on the pitch.

Garth Crooks, a former United player, has advised the legend to focus on his own actions rather than criticizing his teammates.

“Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants his players to hold each other to account after Cristiano Ronaldo questioned their mentality,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport Team of the Week column.

“Ronaldo has expressed concern about the attitude of some of his teammates, claiming that it must improve if United are to be successful this season.”

“I couldn’t agree with you more, and it should all begin with him.”

The Portuguese international has been behaving like a prima donna since returning to Old Trafford.

“He may be the show’s star, but his constant waving of his hands in the air when things don’t go his way – a sign that the crowd’s moans and groans about United’s failures have nothing to do with him – is grating.”

Crooks also stated that he ‘expects better’ from Ronaldo, reminding him that he no longer plays for a powerhouse like Real Madrid or Juventus, which dominate their respective leagues.

