Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United training, and Marcus Rashford has revealed that almost the entire squad has returned following the closure of Covid-19.

A coronavirus outbreak has afflicted the Premier League club’s players and staff.

The training center was forced to close as a result, but CR7 and his teammates drove in anyway to be put through their paces by boss Ralf Rangnick.

The virus has forced United to postpone their last two games, against Brentford and Brighton.

But, ahead of their trip to Newcastle on Bank Holiday Monday, striker Marcus Rashford gave a positive update.

“The lads have been training and today we brought all the rest of the lads back to training, there are only a couple of lads left who will be coming in tomorrow,” the 24-year-old England international told the club’s website.

“We’ve basically got the entire squad back, which is a positive heading into the week.”

Covid-19 had been detected in 19 players and staff members, according to United.

The Red Devils did not say how many players were infected with the virus, but two games were canceled as a result.

Rangnick, on the other hand, may have a number of his key players available for the Bank Holiday Monday match against Newcastle.

The government reduced the Covid-19 self-isolation period from ten to seven days, providing a timely boost to Premier League clubs.

As a result, a slew of big names could return for the round of Boxing Day and Bank Holiday matches.

Rangnick has added Scot Ewan Sharp as an assistant coach and analyst to his backroom staff at United.

After Kieran McKenna left to take charge of Ipswich last week, the Red Devils’ interim manager had a vacancy.

Sharp, with whom he has strong ties from previous clubs, has been quickly recruited.

He most recently worked with Rangnick at Lokomotiv Moscow, and he previously knew him from the New York Red Bulls.

He was also a member of new United coach Chris Armas’ backroom staff at Toronto FC in Major League Soccer.

Sharp participated in Wednesday’s training sessions.

