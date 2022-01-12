Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he is not a problem for Manchester United, who under Ralf Rangnick have no fear factor or identity.

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he is not a problem at Manchester United, who are led by Ralf Rangnick and have no fear factor or identity.

THE IMPACT OF Cristiano Ronaldo on Manchester United’s current crop of strugglers has been questioned.

However, one of United’s strikers believes the Portuguese talisman isn’t the issue at Old Trafford.

With or without Ronaldo in the squad, Queens Park Rangers targetman Charlie Austin claims United lack a fear factor on the pitch.

After sitting out the Red Devils’ drab FA Cup victory over Aston Villa on Monday night, Austin spoke to TalkSPORT.

“All we keep hearing over the last weeks and months is ‘Ronaldo’s the issue,’ he said.

“People are saying, ‘Ronaldo isn’t playing well, look at what he’s doing to the other players – the wide men are always looking for him.’

“On Monday, he doesn’t play, and their performance is exactly the same.”

“Let’s be honest, they’ve been performing like that for the last 6, 7, 8, if not longer.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“I know he’s the talisman when things go well, but when they don’t, it’s all on him.”

“They have no identity when you look at them.”

I know it’s a bold statement, but Manchester United lacks the fear factor – they lack everything.”

Ronaldo has held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes, according to SunSport, amid growing concerns about his United future.

The 36-year-old returned to the North West last summer after a 12-year absence, but Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly offered him a way out.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.