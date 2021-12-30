Cristiano Ronaldo hits the crossbar with a goal gaping in Manchester United’s match against Burnley.

Cristiano Ronaldo hits the crossbar with a goal gaping during Manchester United’s match against Burnley.

In Manchester United’s match against Burnley, CRISTIANO RONALDO stunned everyone with a stunning miss.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shone brightly from just behind the penalty spot at Old Trafford, defying his glut of all-time goals records.

Man Utd’s season is coming to an end.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a chance to score, but his finish is poor! (hashtag)PLonPrime(hashtag)MUNBURpic.twitter.comO5kRIFQHTZ

Ronaldo had enough time to shape a side-footer and only had Clarets goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to contend with.

He slotted it high despite opting for precision over power.

United, on the other hand, quickly took the lead thanks to a goal from Scott McTominay, another rarity.

The midfielder scored his first goal of the season, set up by Ronaldo.