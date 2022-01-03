Cristiano Ronaldo invests in a high-tech oxygen chamber to stay in shape at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo invests in a high-tech oxygen chamber at home to stay in shape.

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S opponents will have to take even bigger gulps now that he’s invested in a high-tech oxygen chamber to keep up his incredible fitness.

In the comfort of his own home, the Manchester United legend, 36, can breathe pure air directly into blood plasma, aiding tissue repair.

“Everyone knows Cristiano is a fitness nut who is completely dedicated to staying in the best shape possible,” a source said.

“He’d used oxygen chambers before in his career, but they’re not as common in the UK, so he bought one and had it installed at his home.”

“It means he can use it whenever he feels a twinge and reap the benefits.”

“These are the reasons he only misses a handful of games due to injury.”

In Alderley Edge, Cheshire, where he lives with pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez, the Portuguese striker has a hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) machine.

He used one while on vacation in Ibiza in 2016 to help him recover from a knee injury sustained in the Euro final.

We previously reported in October that Ronaldo had a £50,000 ice chamber shipped over to Old Trafford after returning in the summer.

Tonight, United will face Wolves.

