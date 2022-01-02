Cristiano Ronaldo invests in a state-of-the-art oxygen chamber at home to stay in shape.

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S opponents will have to take even bigger gulps now that he’s purchased a high-tech oxygen chamber to keep up his incredible fitness.

In the comfort of his own home, the Manchester United legend, 36, can breathe pure air directly into blood plasma, assisting in the repair of damaged tissue.

“Everyone knows Cristiano is a fitness fanatic and completely dedicated to being in the best shape he can be,” a source said.

“He’d used oxygen chambers in the past, but they’re hard to come by in the UK, so he decided to buy one and have it installed at his home.”

“It means he can use it whenever he feels a twinge and reap the benefits.”

“This is why he misses so few games due to injury.”

The hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) machine is in the Portuguese striker’s home in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, where he lives with his pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez.

He used one while on vacation in Ibiza in 2016 to help him recover from a knee injury sustained in the Euro final.

We previously reported in October that Ronaldo had a £50,000 ice chamber shipped over to Old Trafford after returning in the summer.

Tonight, United will face Wolves.

