Cristiano Ronaldo invites fans to ‘core crusher challenge’ as Juventus star shares clip

Cristiano Ronaldo is urging people to keep busy during the coronavirus lockdown by inviting football fans to take part in a core strength challenge.

People around the world are required to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the virus and relieve the pressure on health services, and Ronaldo has adhered to guidelines in Italy by training at home.

As part of Nike’s Living Room Cup initiative, the Juventus star performed a toe touch-style ab exercise, recording an impressive 142 repetitions in just 45 seconds.

United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes, who has taken English football by storm, gave it a go but could only manage 117.

Meanwhile, fellow Portuguese footballer and Nike athlete Diogo Dalot has also taken on the challenge, posting a video of his effort on Instagram.

The United defender fell short of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s total, crunching 105 reps within the time limit.

Ronaldo has been keeping his 210 million Instagram followers updated during the pandemic and even posted a video of girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shaving his hair.

The 35-year-old forward has had his head shaved by his 26-year-old partner, but kept hold of his his top-knot in a video captioned: ‘stay home and keep stylish.’

The clip received four million views within the first 15 minutes of being published.