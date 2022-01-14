Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt for Man United’s match against Aston Villa due to a thigh injury that forced him to leave training early.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Man United’s match against Aston Villa due to a thigh injury.

CRISTIANO RONALDO left training early yesterday with a thigh injury and is expected to miss tomorrow’s Premier League match against Aston Villa.

Due to a hip injury, Ronaldo was unable to play in Monday’s 1-0 FA Cup third-round win over Villa.

However, this is a separate issue that was discovered during yesterday’s training at Carrington.

Before driving home, Ronaldo was examined by United’s medical team, and he will use his own private oxygen chamber, which he had installed in his home.

By inhaling pure air directly into blood plasma, which repairs any damaged tissue, it aids in injury recovery.

The 36-year-old United legend is desperate to get back in shape for Villa and help his teammates reclaim a place in the top four.

With a 0-0 draw at Newcastle and a 1-0 loss at home to Wolves following a 3-1 win over Burnley, the Red Devils have dropped five of the last nine points available in the league.

They are currently in seventh place, six points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, but with two games in hand.

Despite the fact that new manager Ralf Rangnick has only lost one of his seven games in charge, United fans have been disappointed with the team’s performance.

This is something Ronaldo claims they must address beginning this weekend.

“Let’s be honest,” Ronaldo stated.

Do you think Manchester United has played well in the last five or six games?

“Everyone knows it, including you.”

We have a lot of time to improve, to put it that way.

“We have a talented squad and a new manager; why don’t we think we can do better?”

“You have to believe in yourself, you have to be optimistic in order to try to change things and play the way Manchester United fans and the club’s history demand.”

Ronaldo also slammed his teammates’ lack of mental toughness.

He claimed it was the attitude on the field, not Rangnick’s new formation and tactics.

He also questioned the attitude of some of the club’s young stars, whom he claims he wants to help but questions whether they are listening to more experienced players like himself.

