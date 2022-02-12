Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘considering LEAVING’ Man United, and Luis Enrique has taken the lead in the race to replace Jose Mourinho.

Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘considering LEAVING’ Man United, and Luis Enrique takes the lead in the race to replace Jose Mourinho.

Jorge Mendes, CRISTIANO RONALDO’S agent, is reportedly flying in for crunch talks with the Old Trafford hierarchy.

After a poor run of form and uncertainty over the identity of the new manager, it is claimed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is considering LEAVING Old Trafford.

Despite previous links to Mauricio Pochettino and Eric ten Hag, the Red Devils board is said to be keen on hiring Luis Enrique.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney’s new documentary, ‘Rooney,’ will be available on Amazon Prime starting Friday.

He expresses his dissatisfaction with Sir Alex Ferguson for failing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez in 2009, as well as his ongoing alcoholism.

Right here, you can keep up with all of the latest Old Trafford news and transfer rumors…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

The striker strategy has been confirmed.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s interim manager, has confirmed that the club will sign a young striker this summer.

“This is obvious,” he said when asked if the Red Devils will need to sign a replacement for Edinson Cavani.

Edinson’s contract expires in the summer, and the club is in desperate need of a new center forward.

“This is a no-brainer.”

That is something I believe everyone is aware of.”

Fans of Manchester United, good morning.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the star forward for Manchester United, is considering leaving the club.

Ronaldo will meet with his agent, Jorge Mendes, to discuss his future at United, according to the Daily Star.

Following the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is said to have become disillusioned with life in Manchester.

Since Rangnick took over, the star forward’s form has dipped, and he is said to be seeking assurances about the identity of a long-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Portugal captain has one year left on his United contract, but he is considering leaving if the club’s direction is not clarified.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, is expected to urge United to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane if he takes over this summer.

Any move for Kane, however, could be contingent on Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford.

Pochettino could leave PSG and take over at Old Trafford as interim manager, according to The Telegraph.

And it’s thought that if Kane leaves France, the Argentine will tell the Red Devils’ hierarchy to pursue him.

Ronaldo’s future, on the other hand, could dictate Manchester United’s transfer policy.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has had a mixed return to Manchester and has been linked with a move away in the summer…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.