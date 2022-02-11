Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘considering’ leaving Manchester United, and Luis Enrique has taken the lead in the manager race.

Jorge Mendes, CRISTIANO RONALDO’S agent, is said to be flying in for crunch talks with the Old Trafford hierarchy.

After a poor run of form and uncertainty over the identity of the new manager, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly considering LEAVING Old Trafford.

Despite previous links to Mauricio Pochettino and Eric ten Hag, the Red Devils board is said to be interested in hiring Luis Enrique.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney’s new documentary, ‘Rooney,’ which will be available on Amazon Prime starting Friday, contains a number of revelations.

He expresses his dissatisfaction with Sir Alex Ferguson for failing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez in 2009, as well as his ongoing alcoholism.

Ronaldo is ready for a showdown.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to meet with his agent, Jorge Mendes, to discuss his future at Manchester United, according to the Daily Star.

Following the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the Portuguese legend is said to have become disillusioned with life at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo’s form has dipped since Rangnick took over, and it’s been reported that he wants assurances about the long-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s identity.

The 37-year-old’s contract with United is up in a year, but he’s considering leaving if the club’s direction isn’t clarified.

Luis Enrique, the manager of Spain, has emerged as yet another candidate for the Manchester United job this summer, according to reports.

Enrique has joined Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, on United’s shortlist, according to ESPN.

Neither the Spaniard nor Pochettino, however, are favourites to succeed interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Because of his Premier League experience, United players appear to be desperate for ex-Tottenham manager Pochettino to take over.

However, reports claim that Real Madrid is interested in hiring the Argentine head coach.

And, following his dazzling success at Barcelona, Enrique is emerging as a viable candidate.

Meanwhile, United is up against more competition in the race to sign Roma ace Nicolo Zaniolo.

AC Milan has joined the race for Zaniolo alongside Manchester United and Juventus.

The Giallorossi are said to be open to offers of around £45 million for the forward.

This season, the Italy international has four goals and five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

After being chastised for his outburst against Burnley, United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to fans.

Ronaldo praised United fans on Instagram, calling them…

