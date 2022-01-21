Cristiano Ronaldo is held up by a couple of HORSES as Manchester United players arrive at training with their stunning Wags.

Cristiano Ronaldo is held up by a couple of HORSES as he arrives at training with his stunning Wags.

On his way into Manchester United’s training ground, CRISTIANO RONALDO was held up by HORSES, while his teammates were joined by their Wags at Carrington.

His security guards, twin brothers Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro, could be seen driving the 36-year-old into the Red Devils’ training facility.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s Range Rover, however, was stuck behind two horses, delaying his arrival.

Ronaldo is doubtful for Saturday’s match against West Ham United at Old Trafford, according to interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who revealed the forward is suffering from a neck injury.

“Cristiano is a question mark because he has a neck problem,” he said to MUTV.

“We’ll have to wait and see how he feels today after he received treatment for two-three hours yesterday.”

A number of Ronaldo’s teammates were seen pulling into training with their Wags as he was driven into Carrington.

Donny van de Beek was accompanied by his pregnant girlfriend Estelle Bergkamp, the daughter of Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani arrived with girlfriend Jocelyn Burgardt, Phil Jones arrived with Kaya Hall, and Diogo Dalot arrived with Claudia Lopes.

In the absence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dalot is expected to keep his right-back spot against the Hammers.

However, with Harry Maguire set to partner Raphael Varane following the break-in at Victor Lindelof’s home, Phil Jones is unlikely to be selected.

After missing the midweek trip to Brentford, Cavani is a major doubt for the game against David Moyes’ side.

United is well aware that a win over West Ham will see them leapfrog the Hammers in the table and improve their chances of finishing in the top four.

Rangnick has also confirmed that Scott McTominay, who was substituted late in United’s 3-1 victory over the Bees, should be fit to start.

“According to the medical staff, and Scotty himself, he should be back in training today, and I believe he will be available tomorrow,” he said.

