Cristiano Ronaldo is held up by a couple of HORSES as Manchester United stars arrive at training with their stunning Wags.

HORSES held up CRISTIANO RONALDO on his way into Manchester United’s training ground at Carrington, while his teammates were joined by their Wags.

Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro, the 36-year-old’s security guards, were seen driving him into the Red Devils’ training facility.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s Range Rover was stuck behind two horses, delaying his arrival.

Ronaldo is a doubt for Saturday’s match against West Ham at Old Trafford, according to interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who revealed the forward is suffering from a neck injury.

“Cristiano is a question mark because he has a neck problem,” he said to MUTV.

“We’ll have to wait and see how he feels today after he received treatment for two-three hours yesterday.”

As Ronaldo was driven into Carrington, a number of his teammates were seen pulling into training with their Wags.

Donny van de Beek was accompanied by his pregnant girlfriend Estelle Bergkamp, the daughter of Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani arrived with girlfriend Jocelyn Burgardt, Phil Jones with Kaya Hall, and Diogo Dalot with Claudia Lopes.

In the absence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dalot is expected to keep his place at right-back against the Hammers.

Following the break-in at Victor Lindelof’s home, Phil Jones is unlikely to be selected, with Harry Maguire set to partner Raphael Varane.

After missing the midweek trip to Brentford, Cavani is a major doubt for the game against David Moyes’ side.

United knows that a win over West Ham will put them ahead of the Hammers in the table and increase their chances of finishing in the top four.

Rangnick has also confirmed that Scott McTominay, who was substituted late in United’s 3-1 victory over the Bees, should be fit to start.

“According to the medical staff, and based on my conversation with Scotty yesterday, he should be back in training today, and I believe he will be available tomorrow,” he said.

