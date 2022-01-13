Cristiano Ronaldo is not a top professional, and Manchester United must drop the superstar if they are to return to their former glory, according to Paul Parker.

According to Paul Parker, Cristiano Ronaldo is not a top professional, and Manchester United must drop the superstar in order to return to their best.

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite footage of him celebrating shirtless, is not a top pro.

That’s the shocking claim made by Manchester United legend Paul Parker, who believes his former club should fire the aging star.

After a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer, Ronaldo is 36 years old and still scoring goals.

CR7’s return to the famous red shirt, however, has put too much pressure on Parker’s teammates to perform, according to Parker.

“I wouldn’t call him a top pro,” Parker told indiabetting.

“They couldn’t stop talking about how he’s changed the diet and the players as a result of this, how he’s eating this and that.”

“So what, everyone’s different, everyone’s metabolisms are different, everyone’s mindset is different, everyone’s approach to everything is different, from training to games, everything is different.”

“So I think Ronaldo’s appearance put everyone under pressure, sold a lot of jerseys, and was great for the club’s PR.”

“I believe it influenced the mindsets of many other players as well.”

It’s about being a top player and a top pro, and Ronaldo has proven that he is a top player.”

“But look what he’s doing, look what he’s got all of a sudden.”

He has a fantastic set of skills.

“But I’m different, or at least I like to think I’m different, and I’m going to do it my way, and that puts a lot of players under pressure.”

“So, with him on the pitch, it hasn’t worked out.”

United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League, a position Ronaldo has slammed as “not good enough.”

Last night, the Portuguese superstar gave a shocking interview in which he demanded a top-three finish and urged his younger teammates to improve.

He clearly believes that many of the players are unable to take being told what they are doing wrong by him.

“The mature, older players can always help the young players,” Ronaldo said.

“However, I can give you an example.

It will be difficult if I give you advice and you do not implement it in your daily life, even if you are younger than me.

“I can talk to that person all day long, but it’s impossible if it doesn’t come from within you.”

