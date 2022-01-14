Cristiano Ronaldo is “perplexed” by his Manchester United teammates’ lack of commitment to training and “complains in private.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is perplexed by his Manchester United teammates’ poor attitude toward training and vents his frustrations in private.

“If you don’t want my help, do your job,” the 36-year-old Portuguese legend told the young Red Devils earlier this week.

And now, according to The Mail, he is unhappy with their attitude in training and is venting his frustrations in private.

He is said to be irritated by the fact that he is one of the few players who goes to the gym before and after practice.

So far this season, Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 21 games across all competitions.

Man United, on the other hand, is still in seventh place in the Premier League table, having won only nine of their 19 games.

This prompted Ronaldo to give a heated interview to Sky Sports in which he appeared to single out several of his United teammates.

“I say we have a long way to go because the most important thing to me is mentality,” he said.

To look in the mirror and say to yourself, “I can do better.”

“For you to be professional, to assist the team, to have the proper mentality, to be self-taught, and to be optimistic.”

“You, not the coaches, fans, or the press, are in charge of all these details.”

You must do it much more if you are proud of yourself and have dignity.”

Ronaldo began to take his football seriously when he was a youngster at Old Trafford, both on and off the pitch.

He was the first player to hire a personal chef and practiced his skills both before and after training.

And now he’s spoken out about the mentality of today’s young players in the game.

“It will be difficult if I give you advice, even if you are younger than me, if you do not implement it in your daily life,” he added.

“I will be the first to offer assistance.

If you don’t want my assistance, then do your job, look for yourself, and do your best to assist the team.

“I can talk to that person all day, but if it’s not coming from within you, it’s impossible.”

Some older players spoke with me when I was 18, 19, and 20, but I interpreted it as, ‘Cristiano, you must improve.'”

Ronaldo’s list of achievements is incredible, as he has gone on to become one of the greatest players of all time.

He has won league titles in three countries, five Champions League titles, and five Ballon d’Or awards.

Ronaldo, who also helped Portugal win Euro 2016 in 2016, recently broke the international…

