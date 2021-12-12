Cristiano Ronaldo is set to begin selling fake tan, with the Manchester United star launching his own bronzer line.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start selling fake tan, with the Manchester United star launching his own bronzer line.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the world’s most famous footballer, is set to enter a new market and begin selling tanning products.

The Manchester United star already has a fragrance line, but he plans to give fans the opportunity to have his golden glow.

According to the Mirror, Ronaldo has trademarked the project ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Origins.’

Ronaldo’s application covers cosmetics, and the 36-year-old could see his market share grow.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner may look to release other products in the future, such as make-up, soaps, and anti-ageing creams, which seem to work for CR7, who looks as young as ever.

Man Utd narrowly defeated relegation-threatened Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road yesterday, with CR7 scoring the winner from the penalty spot.

“One more step in the right direction,” Ronaldo said after the win.

“We know exactly what we want and what we need to do to get it.

It’s up to us, Devils! Well done, lads! Let’s go!”

Ronaldo is a big fan of men’s grooming.

“Everything is important,” he said. “To look good, to smell good.”

All of the products that the soon-to-be father of six sells should reflect his ‘passion’ and ‘winning mindset.’

