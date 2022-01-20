Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Manchester United after five transfers, with the superstar set to leave if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has five transfer options if Manchester United fails to qualify for the Champions League.

If things at Old Trafford do not improve, CRISTIANO RONALDO may be forced to look for a new club.

Ronaldo is set to leave Manchester United in the summer if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League, according to SunSport – but where would he go for his next challenge?

Despite his age, Ronaldo would have plenty of suitors, especially since his mother revealed that he plans to play until he is 40.

Ronaldo’s representatives and soon-to-be United Chief Executive Richard Arnold have been in talks this week, with CR7 determined to be part of a successful project.

The Red Devils are currently five points outside of the Champions League places, with recent performances on the pitch being less than stellar.

So, here at SunSport, we take a look at who might be interested in replacing Ronaldo if he decides to leave United for the second time.

The French giants have long been associated with the game’s biggest names, and Ronaldo is no exception.

PSG has been linked with a move for Ronaldo, which would see him team up with long-time rival Lionel Messi, according to recent reports.

The club has yet to win the Champions League trophy that they so desperately desire, but pairing Ronaldo with Messi could be the missing piece.

Former teammates have already expressed interest in bringing Ronaldo back to the club where he won FOUR Champions League titles.

During his nine years at Real, he scored an incredible 450 goals in 438 games.

Despite winning everything there is to win in Spain, a return to the capital is possible.

Former rivals of Ronaldo, he could be seen in Barcelona colors next season.

Ronaldo has offered himself to Barcelona, according to a Spanish newspaper, because he is unhappy at Manchester United.

Despite the fact that the article was a joke, Barca are in desperate need of a goalscorer, and club president Joan Laporta’s claim that ‘Barca are back’ in reference to interest in Erling Haaland suggests the club is looking for a superstar forward.

If Ronaldo decides to take his family back to where it all started, he could make it two emotional returns in two years.

Before joining Manchester United in 2003, CR7 began his career with Sporting Lisbon, where he made only 25 appearances.

If Dolores' Christmas hints are any indication

