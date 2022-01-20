Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Manchester United in the summer if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League following showdown transfer talks.

If Manchester United fails to qualify for the Champions League, CRISTIANO RONALDO is expected to leave in the summer.

SunSport understands that Ronaldo’s representatives met with Richard Arnold, the club’s new Chief Executive, this week.

The Ronaldo camp is concerned about the club’s current position in the Premier League, where they are currently in seventh place.

Ronaldo, who turns 37 next month, wants to play until he is 40, but he wants to finish his career as a winner, which seems unlikely at United right now.

The Portuguese goalscoring legend signed a two-year contract with United at the start of the season, believing that the club had a squad capable of challenging for major titles.

However, the dream comeback has turned into a nightmare, with the Red Devils occupying the bottom spot in the Europe Conference League table.

In an explosive interview last week, he slammed the United camp’s attitude.

He also implied that some of the club’s younger players were unwilling to listen to advice from more seasoned pros like himself.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

The five-time Champions League winner has been surprised by the lack of intensity at Carrington in comparison to what he was used to at United between 2003 and 2009, before moving on to Real Madrid and then Juventus.

He’s become a frustrated and distant figure at the club as a result of it.

Meanwhile, cliques have formed within the squad, resulting in disjointed on-field performances.

Only three of the Red Devils’ last seven games have been victories.

They are 24 points behind league leaders Manchester City, despite believing they could challenge for the title at the start of the season.

Since then, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked, and new manager Ralf Rangnick has been unable to stop the club’s alarming slide in form, as they travel to Brentford tonight.

On Saturday, the Red Devils let a 2-0 lead slip away at Aston Villa, conceding twice in the final 13 minutes of normal time.

Ronaldo has been sidelined for the past two games due to injury, but he is expected to return tonight.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.