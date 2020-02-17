Cristiano Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down as he reaches the age of 35

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 30th birthday certainly attracted plenty of noise.

Quite literally, as the Portuguese star, then at Real Madrid, was filmed bellowing out karaoke songs to 150 guests at the exclusive ‘In Zalacain’ venue in the upmarket La Finca district of the Spanish capital.

And also in the howls of protest from angry Real fans, who’d seen their team thumped 4-0 by rivals Atletico earlier that afternoon.

Fast forward to the present and the man considered by many as the world’s greatest marked his 35th birthday on February 5 with a training session, a nap and probably a plate of avocado on toast.

Ronaldo shared an Instagram video of himself darting between a slalom of obstacles on the Juventus training ground. It was just another day at the office.

There’s no question Ronaldo is in the twilight of his monumental career but the dedication to his art and to being the best he can possibly be remains as strong as ever.

You only have to look at Ronaldo’s numbers in the past five years to appreciate that at the time of his karaoke party, he was only just getting started.

Before his 30th birthday, Ronaldo had scored 52 goals in 118 matches for his country Portugal. Since then his incredible return is 47 goals in 46 internationals, inspiring Portugal to glory in the 2016 European Championship and also the inaugural UEFA Nations League last year.

Prior to his 30th birthday on February 5, 2015, Ronaldo had scored 72 goals in 109 Champions League matches for Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Since, he has scored in the competition 56 times in 59 matches for Real and Juventus, lifting the trophy three times.

From his birthday to the end of the 2014-15 season, he scored 29 times for his club. Since then, his season-by-season returns have been 51, 42, 44, 28 and then 24 so far this campaign.

He netted in a losing cause for Juventus away to Verona three days after his 35th birthday and hammered home a late penalty against AC Milan in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final last week.

So in the 13 years from the time he made his Sporting Lisbon debut aged 17 to the age of 30, Ronaldo scored a total of 360 club goals and 52 international.

In just the five years since, he has managed to add another 265 goals for club and country. It is a simply phenomenal resistance to the effects of time on body and mind.

Of course, Ronaldo’s obsession with fitness and conditioning is legendary. Back in January, he posted an Instagram picture of his shredded physique as he lifted weights in the gym.

But there are various other secrets to his continued brilliance. Ronaldo eats little and often – six meals a day spaced every 3-4 hours – as opposed to the usual three square meals.

This is designed to fit in with the training work he is doing throughout the day and support the fast metabolism athletes have.

His diet allows for a ultra-low fat, high muscle body type. With the aid of a specialist nutritionist, he eats whole grains, fresh fruit and lean proteins contained in fish such as swordfish, sea bass, bream and cod.

Ronaldo eats few meals without salad and for breakfast, he’ll eat cheese, ham, low-fat yogurt, fruit and avocado on toast.

Like most footballers, chicken, which is high in protein and low in fat, is a regular part of his diet. Red meats and frozen foods are banned, everything is cooked fresh.

When it comes to sleep, Ronaldo subscribes to a theory put forward by elite sports sleep coach Professor Nick Littlehales.

He believes it is optimal for athletes to have five small rests of 90 minutes split throughout the day rather than eight hours solid.

And Ronaldo religiously follows this pattern, even during his holidays.

All of which is adding up to a most remarkable longevity, but as Ronaldo passes his 35th birthday, he has no intention of stopping yet.

In the international arena, Ronaldo is just one goal away from a century for Portugal and will hope to reach that milestone during the March friendlies.

And with a view to this summer’s European Championship, where Portugal have been placed in a classic ‘Group of Death’ with France and Germany, he will want to usurp the 109 goals Iran’s Ali Daei as the world’s leading international scorer.

In the Champions League, Ronaldo will seek to further his lead over Lionel Messi (128 to 114) in terms of goals scored in the competition.

He would love also to lift the European Cup in the colours of a third club with Juventus at the end of the season. They are set to play Lyon in the last-16 later this month.

One thing is for certain: Ronaldo is showing no signs of wear and tear at the age of 35. And no signs of slowing down.