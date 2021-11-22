Cristiano Ronaldo is the leader who can get Manchester United out of this mess… a new manager could make him captain instead of Maguire.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the leader who can get Manchester United out of this mess… the new manager may make him captain instead of Maguire.

DURING the September international break, Harry Maguire was asked how it felt to captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Maguire, away on England duty, smiled sheepishly and dodged the question, as if thinking to himself, ‘F*** me, how IS that actually going to work?’ Manchester United had just announced the return of their geriatric Galactico, and Maguire, away on England duty, smiled sheepishly and dodged the question.

Even a seasoned England international like Maguire can be dazzled by the presence of a true football god.

While master of nostalgia Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gleefully hailed Ronaldo’s sudden second coming, the Norwegian will have immediately recognized an even sharper focus on his own future.

Ronaldo is the one who does it.

Even at Manchester United, he raises the stakes.

He had no impact on Solskjaer’s success.

Three crucial late goals in three Champions League games could have given him a reprieve.

Nonetheless, the Portuguese were involved in United’s recent defeats to Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Watford.

When Ronaldo’s’super-agent,’ Jorge Mendes, is rumored to be making discreet inquiries about the manager’s future, the pressure on the United board rises as well.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, will make or break United’s next manager — or, if there is to be an interim manager, followed by a permanent appointment in the summer.

Because he is Ronaldo and because this is a football club addicted to celebrity, he is here for this season and next, and, fitness permitting, he will play at center-forward for every major United match during that time.

It will be up to the next manager to make it work for Ronaldo.

Modern football management is largely concerned with soothing egos while preventing them from exploding.

Carlo Ancelotti, who coached Ronaldo at Real Madrid for two of his most productive years, has long been a master at it.

Ronaldo’s poor running statistics do not imply that he is a slacker.

He is a striker, not a middle-distance runner.

The GOAT will score if you feed him.

There are some misconceptions about Ronaldo, but the truth is more complicated than the cartoonish image of a preening, selfish, prima donna underwear model.

Adonis, 36, is a master of using his body as a temple.

He is not only the competition’s all-time leading scorer, but also the competition’s all-time leading assist-maker.

After one of the jailbreaks against Atalanta, Solskjaer compared Ronaldo to Michael Jordan.

However, while the basketball legend was a Roy Keane-style locker-room b******er, Ronaldo is said to be quiet in the locker room.

But when he speaks, everyone is stunned…

